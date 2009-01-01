Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F-15X struggling at idle/low RPM #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location Ohio Age 24 Posts 9 F-15X struggling at idle/low RPM I have a 2009 F-15X that seems to struggle from a cold start and needs to be given a little more gas to get it going, then once its running itll hold. However later during the ride if you drop from full throttle to idle the motor just shuts down and requires restart.



The air filter is slightly dirty but nothing alarming and it has brand new plugs in as of last week. Neither made a difference. Fuel filter is my next thought but wanted others input before I proceed.



This has been my only real issue with these skis (I have 3 of them) and its more of a maintenance issue vs. a defect.



Any tips appreciated. Thank you!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 2008 Honda AquaTrax F-15X GPScape (Candy Red)

