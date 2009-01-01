I have a 2009 F-15X that seems to struggle from a cold start and needs to be given a little more gas to get it going, then once its running itll hold. However later during the ride if you drop from full throttle to idle the motor just shuts down and requires restart.
The air filter is slightly dirty but nothing alarming and it has brand new plugs in as of last week. Neither made a difference. Fuel filter is my next thought but wanted others input before I proceed.
This has been my only real issue with these skis (I have 3 of them) and its more of a maintenance issue vs. a defect.
Any tips appreciated. Thank you!
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk