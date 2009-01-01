Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Impros Impeller Installation -- Is this a flow cone flange? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 107 Impros Impeller Installation -- Is this a flow cone flange? Installing an impros impeller. Is this the flow cone flange? Trying to follow step #17 (per their website) -- " Apply a small bead of threebond 1211 sealant around the flow cone flange on the pump. Wipe down the flow cone and O-ring and inspect for any damage. Place a thin coat of grease on the O-ring and install it and the flow cone. (Make sure the O-ring is properly seated against the pump. Use loctite 242 on the three bolts and secure them evenly."



Not sure what "three bolts" they reference, as the "flange" below how four holes.



