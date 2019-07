Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Kawasaki 750 SS Water Leak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location WI Posts 28 1994 Kawasaki 750 SS Water Leak I have a 1994 Kawasaki 750 SS that leaks water at the seam in the picture (red arrow points to leak). It's on the starboard side just below the battery. When running, the bilge pump can handle the leak. My guess is that there is a water leak in the exhaust box/exhaust system somewhere and it's filling up inside behind this seam? The hull on the outside appears good with no holes, cracks, etc.



Any ideas?



Thanks in advance.

2019-07-06 11.03.35.jpg Attached Images 2019-07-06 11.03.01.jpg (914.9 KB, 3 views)

