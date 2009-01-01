Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help 640 2 stroke No power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Dorset Posts 1 Help 640 2 stroke No power Hi I need some help, I have taken my bike out for the first time this year and the bike will idle fine no issues starts fine however it just has no power full throttle goes about 10 mph sometimes if you go in a straight line and sit like that after about 40 seconds it suddenly picks up and you go quickly. Something else I picked up is when I pull a ht lead to see if cuts out you get a little shock but i have checked the leads and they look fine. Im pulling my hair out and not sure where to go from here.



This is what i have tried;

1. cleaned carbs

2. compression test C1 is 120 C2 is 140

3. changed spark plugs

C1 doesn't look like it is burning fuel properly when you take the spark plug off :S



