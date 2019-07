Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550, 650, 750 parts! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Michigan Age 27 Posts 39 Blog Entries 3 550, 650, 750 parts! Skat Trak 750 impeller $100



550 ebox $100



650sx water box $50 Attached Images D16F65E0-C8F9-4B53-9315-AD86E9701B0E.jpeg (3.10 MB, 3 views)

D16F65E0-C8F9-4B53-9315-AD86E9701B0E.jpeg (3.10 MB, 3 views) E095A577-EABF-4AB6-A2A8-9C5D2F27C6A4.jpeg (2.07 MB, 3 views)

E095A577-EABF-4AB6-A2A8-9C5D2F27C6A4.jpeg (2.07 MB, 3 views) AC4F2EF3-FDDC-4B59-9800-72E0B96027CF.jpeg (3.80 MB, 3 views)

89 650sx - 2mil over mariner pistons, westcoast head 210psi, pipe mod + extended chamber with divided manifold, sudco 42, lightened flywheel, jetlyne scoop grate, ocean pro ride plate, 15.5 impeller, dual cooling....

