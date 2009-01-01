Thread: Need Help 650sx

|
|
Need Help 650sx
Left battery hooked up over the winter...went to fire ski and nothing on green button. Put new battery in and hooked up and hit green button and again nothing. I'm good on working on almost everything except electrical. Where should I start? My first thought was new cables from CDI to battery? Or maybe a problem with the switch. Any other ideas?
Re: Need Help 650sx
Unplug the start/stop quick connector and jump the posts with needle nose pliers. If it turns over it is the switch.
