Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need Help 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, ca Posts 37 Need Help 650sx Left battery hooked up over the winter...went to fire ski and nothing on green button. Put new battery in and hooked up and hit green button and again nothing. I'm good on working on almost everything except electrical. Where should I start? My first thought was new cables from CDI to battery? Or maybe a problem with the switch. Any other ideas? #2 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2007 Location Bakersfield, California Age 52 Posts 996 Re: Need Help 650sx Unplug the start/stop quick connector and jump the posts with needle nose pliers. If it turns over it is the switch.





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) linkman, sovereignty Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules