 PWC / motorcycle trailer replacement for sale
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:02 PM #1
    Just-joe
    Just-joe is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    1

    PWC / motorcycle trailer replacement for sale

    Hi everyone, Newbie here so I apologize if this is in the wrong place.

    I just bought a 2002 Honda off my dad with only 56 hours on it. He used to take it when they went camping at the lake and put around. He bought this trailer replacement that unloads the ski into the water and loads it right up from the water. I don't have a full size truck so I didn't buy it. It can also be easily converted to haul a motorcycle, The company that makes these originally started making them to haul Harleys. Uses standard parts and straps for the winch see it at http://jettrax.com/PWC-Lifts.htm . Single person operation, which is nice. Selling it for $1800. PM me if interested.

    20190707_203256.jpg
    Last edited by Just-joe; Today at 02:12 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:45 PM #2
    SxiPro
    SxiPro is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SxiPro's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Right here
    Posts
    12,079

    Re: PWC / motorcycle trailer replacement for sale

    Is the Aquatrax for sale with it?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 