Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: PWC / motorcycle trailer replacement for sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Texas Posts 1 PWC / motorcycle trailer replacement for sale Hi everyone, Newbie here so I apologize if this is in the wrong place.



I just bought a 2002 Honda off my dad with only 56 hours on it. He used to take it when they went camping at the lake and put around. He bought this trailer replacement that unloads the ski into the water and loads it right up from the water. I don't have a full size truck so I didn't buy it. It can also be easily converted to haul a motorcycle, The company that makes these originally started making them to haul Harleys. Uses standard parts and straps for the winch see it at http://jettrax.com/PWC-Lifts.htm . Single person operation, which is nice. Selling it for $1800. PM me if interested.



20190707_203256.jpg Last edited by Just-joe; Today at 02:12 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 12,079 Re: PWC / motorcycle trailer replacement for sale Is the Aquatrax for sale with it? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules