Im having a issue with JS conversion ski which is running a 650 with OEM CDKII carb, and the later 2" stock pipe from a X2. The issue is that the ski runs and idles good with no flame arrestor. Once I put the stock flame arrestor on it idles a bit rougher and will die once you give it throttle. This happens as well if you just put the flame arrestor cover on, without the screen. This makes me think that the popoff is too low. Well I tested the pop off and I am getting 25psi. It already has the longest spring in it, I replaced it just to see and there was no change. Does it make sense that I need a higher pop off pressure for this to run right, or does anyone have other ideas?



-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

What are the chances that the low speed circuit is plugged somewhere. Is the low speed jet clear, is the low speed screw all the way in or possibly the filter in the carb is full enough that when you restrict the vacuum that it doesn't flow anymore?



Could it be that with the less restrictive exhaust path the motor pulls more vacuum and needs even higher pop off or a aftermarket flame arrestor?

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

