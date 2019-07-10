Hey Guys,
Im having a issue with JS conversion ski which is running a 650 with OEM CDKII carb, and the later 2" stock pipe from a X2. The issue is that the ski runs and idles good with no flame arrestor. Once I put the stock flame arrestor on it idles a bit rougher and will die once you give it throttle. This happens as well if you just put the flame arrestor cover on, without the screen. This makes me think that the popoff is too low. Well I tested the pop off and I am getting 25psi. It already has the longest spring in it, I replaced it just to see and there was no change. Does it make sense that I need a higher pop off pressure for this to run right, or does anyone have other ideas?
IMG_20190710_172643.jpg