Skat Trak pump for Kawisaki

Skat Trak Magnum Pump for SXR or 750

142 bore (can be bored to 145)

16-22 prop

set back Skat prop

Like new, 35 hours on it

No trim cable, lever etc.. Just what's pictured.

$2200 shipped

20190706_170930.jpg (905.8 KB, 0 views) 20190706_171009.jpg (490.2 KB, 0 views)

