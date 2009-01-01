 95 WaveRaider?
Thread: 95 WaveRaider?

  Today, 12:42 PM #1
    Catscratch
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Kansas
    Age
    46
    Posts
    5

    95 WaveRaider?

    What's your thoughts? Good or bad for a first time owner? I'm looking for something I can turn the kids loose on and not have to worry (to much, I know that it's old) about them making it home. Reliability is #1...

    Thanks!
  Today, 12:49 PM #2
    MrScudder
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    31
    Posts
    3

    Re: 95 WaveRaider?

    I just bought one as a first time owner, the 1100. Thing is an absolute blast, but definitely a bit powerful and 40 on choppy water feels like 80. Got tossed good hitting a wake at a terrible angle.
  Today, 12:53 PM #3
    Catscratch
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Kansas
    Age
    46
    Posts
    5

    Re: 95 WaveRaider?

    I figure we'll learn how to ride them and have plenty of whipeouts! I'm fine with that as long as they are fun and not a constant chore to keep running.
    Thanks for the reply!

  Today, 01:42 PM #4
    MrScudder
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Connecticut
    Age
    31
    Posts
    3

    Re: 95 WaveRaider?

    I've heard of the 2 cylinder 760's lasting over 800 hours without rebuild, assuming proper maintenance. Have heard the triples (1100) don't last quite as long. Be sure to check the compression on each cylinder before buying.
  Today, 01:45 PM #5
    bushpilot63
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Burlington NC
    Age
    55
    Posts
    376

    Re: 95 WaveRaider?

    I'm working on my 4th summer with mine, it's been fun but I've had my share of issues. I'm currently dealing with my third repair. If you don't pay too much for it getting things fixed doesn't hurt so bad.
    Regardless of what you have, the kids need to stay where other boaters are and know how to use the tow rope that you store under the seat.

  Today, 02:07 PM #6
    Catscratch
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Kansas
    Age
    46
    Posts
    5

    Re: 95 WaveRaider?

    It's a pair of 701cc ski's. They had their top ends rebuilt 7yrs ago. He said he has the carbs gone through every 2yrs.
    Asking price is $3k for the pair.

    Now here is the issue... I have two kids but don't really feel like I "need" two ski's. I'm sure having two is fun, but would I be better off spending $3k on a newer ski, or is this a good deal?
