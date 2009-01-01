Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 95 WaveRaider? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Kansas Age 46 Posts 5 95 WaveRaider? What's your thoughts? Good or bad for a first time owner? I'm looking for something I can turn the kids loose on and not have to worry (to much, I know that it's old) about them making it home. Reliability is #1...



Thanks! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Connecticut Age 31 Posts 3 Re: 95 WaveRaider? I just bought one as a first time owner, the 1100. Thing is an absolute blast, but definitely a bit powerful and 40 on choppy water feels like 80. Got tossed good hitting a wake at a terrible angle. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Kansas Age 46 Posts 5 Re: 95 WaveRaider? I figure we'll learn how to ride them and have plenty of whipeouts! I'm fine with that as long as they are fun and not a constant chore to keep running.

Thanks for the reply!



Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Connecticut Age 31 Posts 3 Re: 95 WaveRaider? I've heard of the 2 cylinder 760's lasting over 800 hours without rebuild, assuming proper maintenance. Have heard the triples (1100) don't last quite as long. Be sure to check the compression on each cylinder before buying. #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2018 Location Burlington NC Age 55 Posts 376 Re: 95 WaveRaider? I'm working on my 4th summer with mine, it's been fun but I've had my share of issues. I'm currently dealing with my third repair. If you don't pay too much for it getting things fixed doesn't hurt so bad.

Regardless of what you have, the kids need to stay where other boaters are and know how to use the tow rope that you store under the seat.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G890A using Tapatalk #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Kansas Age 46 Posts 5 Re: 95 WaveRaider? It's a pair of 701cc ski's. They had their top ends rebuilt 7yrs ago. He said he has the carbs gone through every 2yrs.

Asking price is $3k for the pair.



