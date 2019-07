Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 TSL 770 pump bearing check. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 487 98 TSL 770 pump bearing check. I finally got both of mine running good.



I have not had to do anything with the pumps on either boat. They turned freely and don't make any noise when the engines were out of the boats.



I am a little concerned about bearing lubrication. I know to squirt some grease into the fitting behind the engine every 10 hours, but I see nothing in the manual about impeller bearing lubrication. I am guessing they are sealed bearings? Anyone have experience with this?



Thanks,



