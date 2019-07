Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 xp part outs. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2008 Location St Louis Mo Posts 59 96 xp part outs. Parting 2 96 xp’s have the following prices obo plus shipping from St Louis Mo.



2 VTS boxes 1 with long wires one with short and extension no motors $100.00 ea

1 rear ebox $75

1 front ebox with key $200

2 brass pumps not bad shape $150 each

2 waterbox valves complete no tears $50 each

2 aftermarket starters $50 ea

1 stator and cover $100

3 driveshafts and other misc parts just ask

also will have cases, cylinders that need bored and a head and cover.



