Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96XP: Very obvious "knee" in the throttle curve - RAVE's? Water regulator? #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2006 Location Twin Lakes ID Posts 1,303 96XP: Very obvious "knee" in the throttle curve - RAVE's? Water regulator? I've owned this 96XP for the past 10+ years. It runs well but has always had this extremely distinct "point" in its throttle curve. Below that point the throttle has nice linear response. But hit that point (by squeezing a bit more, generally around 50% throttle) and BAM, the RPM's ramp way up and further throttle doesn't really gain much more.



I also have a 97GSX with the same 787 engine and it doesn't behave like this. Its throttle curve is nice and smooth, bottom to top.



I've tried to diagnose the 96XP's behavior over the years without success. It's really nagging at me now so I'm hoping someone has suggestions. I've rebuilt the RAVE's, including upgrading to the newer blade style. I've completely serviced the water regulator, replacing a couple of bad parts it had. I've carefully inspected the throttle cable and linkage, all of which moves smoothly and is in great condition.



I've also tried playing around with the RAVE and water regulator settings (the red caps) but nothing there makes much difference in the engine's performance. I know the changes there are subtle anyway, and this effect is NOT subtle at all.



Any ideas? Thanks! 1996 XP (787 engine)

1997 GSX (787 engine)

Mostly factory stock Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules