800 SXR Waterbox
This is probably a stupid question, but what exactly does the waterbox do on my 2011 800 sxr? Seems like the most restrictive part of the exhaust. Can it be by passed for improved performance or is this a necessary item. Forgive me if its a stupid question, I don't know what I don't know. Thanks
