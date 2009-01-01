Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What machine to look for, and what to avoid? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Kansas Age 46 Posts 5 What machine to look for, and what to avoid? New guy who's done tons of research, but not exactly sure what I'm looking for. Hope some of you can clear it up for me...



I would like to buy my first ski and can spend $3-$5k. Obviously used is what I'm going to get. Priority number 1 is that it needs to be reliable! I don't care if it's real fast or great handling. I will have an 11yr old, a 16yr old, and us (the parents) playing on it. I want something that starts every time and needs little maintenance over the course of the summer. I'll gladly pull it in over the winter and do whatever needs done to it, just don't want to have to work on it to get it going every time we decide to play, and I don't want it to be prone to needing towed in.



What I've learned so far:

Yamaha seems to be "the" reliable brand.

02 is when they all went to 4 strokes.

Local adds seem to have a lot of pre-02 ski's in my price range and most of them are Sea-Doo and Kawasaki.



What says you guys? A quick list of "do not get these", and a list of "these are awesome" would be great if you don't really feel like answering this question for the thousandth time on the forum.

