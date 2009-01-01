I just picked up 2 1998 SPXs clean and stock. I am fixing any minor issues and reselling 1.

Factory stickers, factory engine, upper exhaust has been repaired on the bottom at some point but otherwise nothing has been touched in the engine compartment. Trim works. I will be pricing it at $2500 no trailer. I will post pictures later today or tomorrow. I am in St Louis but would maybe deliver within reason for a fee.