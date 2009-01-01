|
|
-
1998 SPX Clean and Stock
I just picked up 2 1998 SPXs clean and stock. I am fixing any minor issues and reselling 1.
Factory stickers, factory engine, upper exhaust has been repaired on the bottom at some point but otherwise nothing has been touched in the engine compartment. Trim works. I will be pricing it at $2500 no trailer. I will post pictures later today or tomorrow. I am in St Louis but would maybe deliver within reason for a fee.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules