Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB kawi 550 long coupler 20mm thread #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,311 WTB kawi 550 long coupler 20mm thread Need a 550 engine side coupler (longer one) 20mm thread for 750 big pin or 800. No this is not for a 550/750 conversion. #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,311 Re: WTB kawi 550 long coupler 20mm thread Watcon has them listed for $55 with core. $105 without core if anyone else is looking. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 2strokesmoke Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

