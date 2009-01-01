 WTB kawi 550 long coupler 20mm thread
  Yesterday, 11:59 PM #1
    2strokesmoke
    WTB kawi 550 long coupler 20mm thread

    Need a 550 engine side coupler (longer one) 20mm thread for 750 big pin or 800. No this is not for a 550/750 conversion.
  Today, 12:46 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: WTB kawi 550 long coupler 20mm thread

    Watcon has them listed for $55 with core. $105 without core if anyone else is looking.
