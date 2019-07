Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bilge pump install/location #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 7 Bilge pump install/location I recently bought a 95 750 sxi that has a bilge pump installed but after looking at it, it's not mounted. It's just flopping around in the hull. This is a pic where it's currently located in the hull. Couple questions. 1. Is this a good location for the bilge? 2. What should I use to mount the bilge? Heard of using hot glue, shoe goo. Attached Images fullsizeoutput_415.jpeg (2.19 MB, 1 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) Danielatorm, FrankPramn Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

