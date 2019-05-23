Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 daytona mods/ 7100rpm box #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location covington IN Age 26 Posts 3 1996 daytona mods/ 7100rpm box i was wounder what else i can do to get more out of my 770 i got a milled head running 165 psi compression and R@D flame arrestor im going to repich the prop i just put in a NEW wear ring not a nice used one and a modified intake grate

I was look at put a offset key in it like a 1.5 deg of set and was thing of put my spare 7100 rpm box from my 95 cuda in my 770 i was wounder how bad the effect would be on the motor or issues with this or both if any one has done this? also look for any other dirty tricks i can do like cut spoons shorter or mods to original parts for gains in top speed right now i running 56.9 on GPS with low fuel and me at 170 pounds I have access to a full machine shop so i can alter anything as need as im well aware aftermarket parts are very very very rare I hunted around on boards with little luck on find much other than group k light flywheel I also have several other tigersharks to swap parts from also

