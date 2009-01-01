Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB: 951 DI Air Injector and Fuel Injector #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location NC Posts 37 WTB: 951 DI Air Injector and Fuel Injector As title states:



Looking for:



1x 275500460

1x 275500512





May buy entire manifold with air injectors for right price (if in good condition).



During rebuild of a ski which was sitting I have found a severely corroded fuel injector and a failed air injector (open circuit).



I have searched Ebay but am hoping to find something priced better.



Thanks! #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,720 Re: WTB: 951 DI Air Injector and Fuel Injector Black or gray air injector ? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location NC Posts 37 Re: WTB: 951 DI Air Injector and Fuel Injector Originally Posted by Bionic racing Originally Posted by Black or gray air injector ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) highcam Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules