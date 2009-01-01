|
|
-
WTB: 951 DI Air Injector and Fuel Injector
As title states:
Looking for:
1x 275500460
1x 275500512
May buy entire manifold with air injectors for right price (if in good condition).
During rebuild of a ski which was sitting I have found a severely corroded fuel injector and a failed air injector (open circuit).
I have searched Ebay but am hoping to find something priced better.
Thanks!
-
Top Dog
Re: WTB: 951 DI Air Injector and Fuel Injector
Black or gray air injector ?
-
Re: WTB: 951 DI Air Injector and Fuel Injector
Black body on the air injector.
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Black or gray air injector ?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- highcam
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules