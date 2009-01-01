 WTB: 951 DI Air Injector and Fuel Injector
  Today, 09:07 PM #1
    highcam
    highcam is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    NC
    Posts
    37

    WTB: 951 DI Air Injector and Fuel Injector

    As title states:

    Looking for:

    1x 275500460
    1x 275500512


    May buy entire manifold with air injectors for right price (if in good condition).

    During rebuild of a ski which was sitting I have found a severely corroded fuel injector and a failed air injector (open circuit).

    I have searched Ebay but am hoping to find something priced better.

    Thanks!
  Today, 10:00 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    Top Dog Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,720

    Re: WTB: 951 DI Air Injector and Fuel Injector

    Black or gray air injector ?
  Today, 10:02 PM #3
    highcam
    highcam is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    NC
    Posts
    37

    Re: WTB: 951 DI Air Injector and Fuel Injector

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Black or gray air injector ?
    Black body on the air injector.
