 js550 Crank seal / case issue
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:02 PM #1
    Soakedinoil
    Soakedinoil is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    New Hampshire
    Posts
    28

    js550 Crank seal / case issue

    Hey guys, just finished the second attempt of rebuilding my JS550. Performer a leakdown test and it failed miserably. Its leaking between where both crankcase halves meet the crank seal. It looks to be a crankcase issue and they are all new seals. How do I fix the issue aside from replacing the crankcase completely?B2B55A6A-8F27-4EE7-96B4-9FA1A89D0A38.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:15 PM #2
    Do Dah
    Do Dah is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    California
    Age
    23
    Posts
    5

    Re: js550 Crank seal / case issue

    You need more sealant there. You can apply it a little thicker l
    Make sure the sealant completely covers the mating surface too.

    Sent from my LG-H810 using Tapatalk
    Last edited by Do Dah; Today at 09:18 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:14 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,720

    Re: js550 Crank seal / case issue

    A little more sealant, let it cure completely.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 