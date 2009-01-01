|
|
-
js550 Crank seal / case issue
Hey guys, just finished the second attempt of rebuilding my JS550. Performer a leakdown test and it failed miserably. Its leaking between where both crankcase halves meet the crank seal. It looks to be a crankcase issue and they are all new seals. How do I fix the issue aside from replacing the crankcase completely?B2B55A6A-8F27-4EE7-96B4-9FA1A89D0A38.jpeg
-
Re: js550 Crank seal / case issue
You need more sealant there. You can apply it a little thicker l
Make sure the sealant completely covers the mating surface too.
Sent from my LG-H810 using Tapatalk
Last edited by Do Dah; Today at 09:18 PM.
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: js550 Crank seal / case issue
A little more sealant, let it cure completely.
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules