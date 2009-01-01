I bought 2007 SeaDoo GTX, deal was too good to pass up. I want to tow my son on tube and then move up to kneeboarding and wakeboarding as he gets more comfortable. This model just has the regular eyehook in the back. Knowing that they make a wake model which gets the rope up a bit higher I was wondering if I am at a huge disadvantage towing on a regular ski with the lower hook? Anything alse should be concerned about when using this Seadoo for light towing (son is 8 and doesn't weigh a ton so my gut thinks this ski has enough power to go fast enough for him).