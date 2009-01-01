 Towing wakeboarder with a non wake model ski
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:50 PM #1
    personalt
    personalt is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    1

    Towing wakeboarder with a non wake model ski

    I bought 2007 SeaDoo GTX, deal was too good to pass up. I want to tow my son on tube and then move up to kneeboarding and wakeboarding as he gets more comfortable. This model just has the regular eyehook in the back. Knowing that they make a wake model which gets the rope up a bit higher I was wondering if I am at a huge disadvantage towing on a regular ski with the lower hook? Anything alse should be concerned about when using this Seadoo for light towing (son is 8 and doesn't weigh a ton so my gut thinks this ski has enough power to go fast enough for him).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:01 PM #2
    hemmjo
    hemmjo is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    486

    Re: Towing wakeboarder with a non wake model ski

    Go go for it!! Better to be towed by a low hook than not be towed at all!!! The high hooks are to keep the rope out of the water and to help with high airborne tricks, jumps, etc. You will know when he is ready for a high hook. LOTS of fun to be had with what you have!!!

    https://www.boatingmag.com/tips-for-...or-tow-sports/
    2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great as of July 2019 (NO THANKS to the person at SBT, who put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into the rebuilt engine I got from them)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. fox river pwc

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 