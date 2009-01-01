So I rebuilt a seadoo I bought over the winter.

I have it running, but it runs poorly in the water, will slowly accelerate, and then eventually quit.

I took the carbs off a seadoo that is running perfect, and put them on this to isolate carbs, still the same problem.

The motor is completely rebuilt, I thought possibly I timed the rotary valve incorrectly, but I checked again with mag piston at TDC, valve opening was 148, and closing was 62. This was as close to the specs in the service manual I could get it.

I cut the wires back, installed new oem plug boots and new plugs, still the same problem.
I checked the plugs when it quit on the water and they were soaked in fuel.

Pulling the choke out will stall the motor,

I have spark when grounding them out on the motor, but it doesn't look very strong.

Driveshaft turns freely with no problems.



I am at a loss with this thing...