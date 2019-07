Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Converting to half inch water lines #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2005 Location Kankakee River Age 32 Posts 1,709 Converting to half inch water lines If I remove my main water in line and replace it with a half inch line, I assume I have to replace all of the brass fittings with half inch? Do I have to do anything with the head gasket or anything else?





What motor?

Engine feed:

Yes, you will have to change the pump fitting to 1/2, as well as, the exhaust manifold fitting.



Cooling out:

