Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: Seat restoration 101 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,531 Seat restoration 101 So several here have asked what do you do about seats that are ripped open of have crevices in them, so I thought I would do a tutorial on seat restoration ,at any rate here it go. Below is our starting point , an old nasty cracked open seat off of a Seadoo GTX 4TEC. Attached Images IMG_20190709_092419.jpg (972.0 KB, 7 views)

So we start with this, it's called sew foam , you can get it at any upholstery shop its used to attach to vinyl with glue to make pleated vinyl or diamond tuck vinyl, it has a backing on it that thread will grab onto. You cut it into pieces that will fit ointo the crevices and just poke it in there, nothing fancy. Attached Images IMG_20190709_092717.jpg (705.3 KB, 3 views)

IMG_20190709_092717.jpg (705.3 KB, 3 views) IMG_20190709_093015.jpg (981.0 KB, 4 views)

Next we move on to duct tape, I use gorilla brand because it sticks and it stays put , usually I will run pieces across the breaks then run pieces the other way as well, smooth application is key here , you do not want any wrinkles. Attached Images IMG_20190709_093726.jpg (1.03 MB, 4 views)

IMG_20190709_093726.jpg (1.03 MB, 4 views) IMG_20190709_093715.jpg (899.5 KB, 5 views) Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 06:56 PM .

Next we foam the seat, that's where the sew foam comes in, I use Performance adhesive for this, it lays out a nice webbed pattern and it's rated for high temperature use such as headliners.You are going to apply the adhesive to the side that has fabric on it only. Attached Images IMG_20190709_094822.jpg (829.7 KB, 4 views)

IMG_20190709_094822.jpg (829.7 KB, 4 views) IMG_20190709_094834.jpg (802.0 KB, 4 views)

IMG_20190709_094834.jpg (802.0 KB, 4 views) IMG_20190709_095033.jpg (1.01 MB, 4 views) Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 06:59 PM .

Next you guessed it we are going to adhere the foam to the seat, there is supposed to be about a two minute wait time on this adhesive but the heat index here today was around 104 degrees so that didn't work out, no problem just spray some more and attach the foam, with a quickness ! Same rules apply for the sew foam , smooth application with no wrinkles. Attached Images IMG_20190709_095817.jpg (543.7 KB, 7 views) Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 06:59 PM .

I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool ! #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,531 Re: Seat restoration 101 Of course after this you flip the seat over and trim the foam, a few more quick applications of adhesive were needed here and there. After that is done I take a razor blade and cut just on the seat corner all the way around the seat, this leaves about a half inch section of the old cover with the staples in it, by using a screwdriver and pulling the small piece you can remove all the old staples fairly easily. I am using a Blacktip cover for this project, they are made to go on top of the original cover so it was a perfect fit for these seats.



I am not going to go into how to staple a seat on, It has already been covered several times, pun intended . I will however give you a couple of pro tips, first throw the new cover in the dryer for a few minutes about five will do it. Always use stainless steel staples, it's the only proper way and you can get them for an arrow T50 stapler. I am using a Porter cable air stapler because I do a lot of damn seats and I don't have time to mess around with a hand stapler.



Below is the pic of the completed seats. The back seat was not cracked open so it was easier just stretch and staple. You will also notice I installed a new Blacktip black diamond pattern mat kit on this ski. Attached Images IMG_20190709_113458.jpg (675.0 KB, 6 views) Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 07:00 PM .

So in conclusion before and after. Attached Images IMG_20190709_092419.jpg (972.0 KB, 4 views)

IMG_20190709_092419.jpg (972.0 KB, 4 views) IMG_20190709_113458.jpg (675.0 KB, 4 views)

Nice work!

Thanks for the Tutorial.

Will do this for my Blaster 1 Seat.



Thanks for the Tutorial.



Good stuff !!

I will have to show this to our seat guy.



