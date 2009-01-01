 00 stx 1100 di hull duct tunnel holes
  Today, 05:53 PM
    eduardoreyes0315
    eduardoreyes0315 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    las vegas
    Age
    27
    Posts
    2

    00 stx 1100 di hull duct tunnel holes

    so a couple weeks ago my 00 stx 1100 di almost sunk to the bottom of the lake. after doing some research on this site. I found that a common issue with these is the glue giving out on the drive shaft tunnel. So I toke it to a shop, it was put it in the tank and ran for 15 mins (it passed no water) he filled the hull with water(it passed no leak). So i spent 80 dollars to be told nothing is wrong with it.

    this passed weekend i had some stuff in the storage and it got all wet after a couple quick spins.

    what i have come to figure out is when the nose goes under the water the hull vent tube holes are what is letting water in the hull and getting the storage stuff wet.

    so i guess the advice im looking for is it a good idea to try and put some kind of filter in the holes to try and stop all the water from filling the hull and getting the stuff wet? or is it a bad idea to restrict it? it gonna cause the motor to over heat?


    i have a 13 stx15f and it doesnt have these holes in the cover. i attached a picture of the part.
    Attached Images
  Today, 07:05 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,531

    Re: 00 stx 1100 di hull duct tunnel holes

    They make a product called frogzskin, it is spelled exactly that way, it is made for snowmobiles for exactly this purpose, you can glue it on from the inside, it lets air pass through but not water.


    https://www.frogzskin.com/
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool !
