96 Wave Venture 1100 CDI replacement
I have been having a no spark issue on my wave venture for the last month and after testing everything I have come to the conclusion that i need a new CDI. Does anyone know of an aftermarket one that would work with the 1100 motor? All i am finding is ones that work with the 700 only. Trying to save a few bucks and not dish out the $500 for the new Yamaha one..
