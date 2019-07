Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2010 GTX codes codes codes- needed a battery. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2009 Location Saratoga Lake NY Posts 81 2010 GTX codes codes codes- needed a battery. Just don't rule out the battery when these engines start throwing codes and in my case the ski wouldn't go into reverse. After installing the new one the ski still acted up. It took a while for the codes to clear out.

Think the rule is every three years get a new one. 97GTI -sold

01GTX carbs.-sold

2002 4-TEC

2010 GTX 260 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules