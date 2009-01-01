Real Carbon Fiber CF Seadoo fuel selector block off discs. I use these on my X4 skis where I have bypassed and eliminated the fuel selector switch. I use 3M Trim Adhesive to install and they won't come off. You can use whatever you like to install. These would also work on other Sea doo models.
$40 ea. shipped ground in Continental US.
Paypal friends and family payment accepted. I do not accept payment via Facebook Messengers payment system.
3 slightly blemished discs available for $35 ea. shipped ground in Continental US.