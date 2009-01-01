 Carbon Fiber Fuel Selector Block Off Discs
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:52 PM #1
    1983
    1983 is online now
    I dream skis 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    574

    Lightbulb Carbon Fiber Fuel Selector Block Off Discs

    Real Carbon Fiber CF Seadoo fuel selector block off discs. I use these on my X4 skis where I have bypassed and eliminated the fuel selector switch. I use 3M Trim Adhesive to install and they won't come off. You can use whatever you like to install. These would also work on other Sea doo models.

    $40 ea. shipped ground in Continental US.

    Paypal friends and family payment accepted. I do not accept payment via Facebook Messengers payment system.









    3 slightly blemished discs available for $35 ea. shipped ground in Continental US.
    Last edited by 1983; Today at 02:53 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:03 PM #2
    1983
    1983 is online now
    I dream skis 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    574

    Re: Carbon Fiber Fuel Selector Block Off Discs

    PM replied
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 