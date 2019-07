Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550SX Reed porting #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location in the garage Age 31 Posts 209 550SX Reed porting Discovered I have a crank bearing getting ready to punch it's time card so I'll be tearing the motor down on my 550sx, thought this might be a good time to do some port work to go along with all the other mods I've done. Does anyone have some sort of specs on porting the reed cylinders? Found plenty of info on the piston ports. I dont race the ski so dont want to do anything too radical, but I'd like to milk a little more power out of it if I can. He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 36 Posts 3,289 Re: 550SX Reed porting just widen the exhaust ports about 2 mm per side. do not raise the exhaust port as that will kill any bottom end. however, the most power to be had is changing the blowdown timing on the transfer ports. that will have the most dramatic affect in how the power comes on and overall torque. if youve never done any type of porting, id definitely recommend against doing it yourself especially if you have a dremel. itll take literally forever.



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872

build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154

