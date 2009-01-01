Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Hobbiest in need of Assistance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Maryland Posts 1 New Hobbiest in need of Assistance Greetings,



Recently bought a 1998 GTS (5883) to fix up and toy around on. Unit starts and will run for a few seconds then quits on me. Couple of symptoms are as follows:



1. Will start with starting fluid then quit.

2. Sometimes, when attempting to start 3-5 times it will require I disconnect battery to be able to attempt again.



It had old fuel lines on so I replaced all lines, rebuilt the carb, replaced fuel filter and fuel selector.

The accelorator pump appears not to be working and I'm going to attempt to fix that but wouldn't think this would be cause for it not to run/idle.



Hoping to get some troubleshooting steps to sequentially follow to rule out things. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated as I do not have any prior experience.



Thanks in Advance.... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules