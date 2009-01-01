Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: reed cages 89 650 sx #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 49 Posts 580 reed cages 89 650 sx Question:

I replaced all the gaskets on my 650 sx. While doing the intake and rees cage gaskets, I didn't pay attention to which way the reed cages were oriented. Does it matter? The only obvious difference I saw was a tiny pin hole in the one side of each mating surface. The gasket would cover this hole weather I put the cage in either way. I re assembled, with both "holes" oriented to the bottom. I looked on the manual and there was no mention of the little hole in the middle of the one side of the mating surface...Anybody by chance no what I am blathering about???...lol If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

