Question:
I replaced all the gaskets on my 650 sx. While doing the intake and rees cage gaskets, I didn't pay attention to which way the reed cages were oriented. Does it matter? The only obvious difference I saw was a tiny pin hole in the one side of each mating surface. The gasket would cover this hole weather I put the cage in either way. I re assembled, with both "holes" oriented to the bottom. I looked on the manual and there was no mention of the little hole in the middle of the one side of the mating surface...Anybody by chance no what I am blathering about???...lol