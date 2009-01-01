 Sxr carbs on 750 x2
  Today, 07:01 AM
    ricketts
    Sxr carbs on 750 x2

    All... took some time away from my X2 as the cdi failed. Going to resurrect it and need some info on carbs.

    I have sxr dual carbs on my boat. 750 big pin with cylinder porting, Coffman 650 pipe.

    Anyone have a good starting point?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 09:21 AM
    2strokesmoke
    Re: Sxr carbs on 750 x2

    I have the exact same set up. Ran 70 pilot and 147.5 main with good results. Not sure what spring I used though.

    80/150 was way too rich for me.
