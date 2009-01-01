Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sxr carbs on 750 x2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2009 Location Fredericton, NewBrunswick Posts 123 Sxr carbs on 750 x2 All... took some time away from my X2 as the cdi failed. Going to resurrect it and need some info on carbs.



I have sxr dual carbs on my boat. 750 big pin with cylinder porting, Coffman 650 pipe.



Anyone have a good starting point?





I have the exact same set up. Ran 70 pilot and 147.5 main with good results. Not sure what spring I used though.

80/150 was way too rich for me.



