Sxr carbs on 750 x2
All... took some time away from my X2 as the cdi failed. Going to resurrect it and need some info on carbs.
I have sxr dual carbs on my boat. 750 big pin with cylinder porting, Coffman 650 pipe.
Anyone have a good starting point?
I have the exact same set up. Ran 70 pilot and 147.5 main with good results. Not sure what spring I used though.
80/150 was way too rich for me.
