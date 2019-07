Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for a resonator to fit my conversion ski (See pic) #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2010 Location Rocklin CA Age 26 Posts 513 Looking for a resonator to fit my conversion ski (See pic) In need of resonator to go after my pipe. I canít run a water box because the shape of my pipe and my gas tank will be in the nose. Iím modifying my exhaust to curve around to go straight back to my exhaust tube so I need something small to quiet it



300sx 701/144mm conversion in the works Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules