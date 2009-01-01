 Sxr 800 motor complete
  Yesterday, 10:54 PM
    Darian282
    Sxr 800 motor complete

    I have a 04 sxr 800 motor Im selling. Bought the jetski from original owner and has very low hours. Even 150/150 compression. Come with complete motor, electronics, intake, carbs, flame arrestor, and exhaust manifold. Have videos of it running today. Price is 2000 shipped
  Today, 12:06 AM
    Darian282
    Re: Sxr 800 motor complete

    Sold
