Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Superjet or Used Superjet? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location Crestview, FL Posts 31 New Superjet or Used Superjet? Full disclosure, I do not own a standup nor have I ever owned one.



I know this has been asked in the past...But I just saw a practically new 2018 superjet with less than 5 hrs on it go on eBay for $5400 (also saw a 2017 SXR1500 go for $6700)

I have seen alot of used Superjets (and SXRs) go for what these brand-new ones went for. Heck, I have not seen too many Superjets after 2008 or so go less than $5000.

Are all these folks wanting more money for their Superjets crazy or really want all the money they put into "their" mods back out of them?



Or, am I better off buying a new ski with all the cool mods on them? Couch: 1996 Hurricane

Standup: NOT YET!

Vintage: NOT YET! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules