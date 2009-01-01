Full disclosure, I do not own a standup nor have I ever owned one.
I know this has been asked in the past...But I just saw a practically new 2018 superjet with less than 5 hrs on it go on eBay for $5400 (also saw a 2017 SXR1500 go for $6700)
I have seen alot of used Superjets (and SXRs) go for what these brand-new ones went for. Heck, I have not seen too many Superjets after 2008 or so go less than $5000.
Are all these folks wanting more money for their Superjets crazy or really want all the money they put into "their" mods back out of them?
Or, am I better off buying a new ski with all the cool mods on them?