Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: TSL1100i anybody had 1? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location United States Posts 34 TSL1100i anybody had 1? So thinking about buying a 99 TSL 1100i. Anybody have horror stories or hey I really liked mine. Any thoughts at all really, thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,480 Re: TSL1100i anybody had 1? They're great when running properly. They use the same Ficht injection system as Polaris and Kawasaki. As these Ficht systems age the capacitors and so forth in the emm fail. This requires an emm overhaul by somebody knowledgeable like Lakeside Tech. I've had 2 rebuilt by them. Other than that there is a fuel filter on the pump module in the tank that will need replaced, along with any other number of maintenance items on a 20 year old watercraft. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

