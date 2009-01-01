Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: KAWASAKI SX750 gasket with no water holes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location FL Posts 2 KAWASAKI SX750 gasket with no water holes I just got a this gasket for my Kawa SX750 1995. like the one on the picture gasket.pngSome one knows why this gasket has no holes for the water to circulate, even that where it goes there are water holes on the exhaust ?







Thanks ,

Axel #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,717 Re: KAWASAKI SX750 gasket with no water holes Because water is not supposed to pass through that joint in the exhaust system. That is the correct gasket. The water comes into the bottom of the ex manifold and is forced into the cylinder through the manifold-to-cylinder gaskets (which do have holes), then up through the head where the U tube takes water and puts into the exhaust system on the other side of that gasket. IF that gasket had holes, the water would short-circuit through the exhaust and never cool the cylinder.



Hope that helps. Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 08:40 PM . Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location FL Posts 2 Re: KAWASAKI SX750 gasket with no water holes JonnyX2, thanks for your explanation ,it is all clear.



Thanks Axel Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules