KAWASAKI SX750 gasket with no water holes
I just got a this gasket for my Kawa SX750 1995. like the one on the picture gasket.pngSome one knows why this gasket has no holes for the water to circulate, even that where it goes there are water holes on the exhaust ?
Thanks ,
Axel
Re: KAWASAKI SX750 gasket with no water holes
Because water is not supposed to pass through that joint in the exhaust system. That is the correct gasket. The water comes into the bottom of the ex manifold and is forced into the cylinder through the manifold-to-cylinder gaskets (which do have holes), then up through the head where the U tube takes water and puts into the exhaust system on the other side of that gasket. IF that gasket had holes, the water would short-circuit through the exhaust and never cool the cylinder.
Hope that helps.
Re: KAWASAKI SX750 gasket with no water holes
JonnyX2, thanks for your explanation ,it is all clear.
Thanks Axel
