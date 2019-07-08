2001 Polaris 700 SLH, compression is solid 135 per hole. Very good cond. Starts right up, idles but won't run out on the water. Intake man has a cracked ear but no leak, I'm thinking internal blockage in carb. Display is mint and clear. Trim works. Everything is very minty for parts or fix. 2001 1100 Stx DI. 195hrs and runs but throwing a code, also very clean engine for parts or sxr build, superchiken, blaster etc. $1500 firm for both, no trailer. Wis registration in hand on both. No trailer. Chk my feedback. No issue. I'm stacked on units right now, no time.
