Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 pwc for sale part out or you fix $1500 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2009 Location IL. Age 53 Posts 2,917 2 pwc for sale part out or you fix $1500 2001 Polaris 700 SLH, compression is solid 135 per hole. Very good cond. Starts right up, idles but won't run out on the water. Intake man has a cracked ear but no leak, I'm thinking internal blockage in carb. Display is mint and clear. Trim works. Everything is very minty for parts or fix. 2001 1100 Stx DI. 195hrs and runs but throwing a code, also very clean engine for parts or sxr build, superchiken, blaster etc. $1500 firm for both, no trailer. Wis registration in hand on both. No trailer. Chk my feedback. No issue. I'm stacked on units right now, no time.



Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk

2009 & 2010 Vet Open Great lakes Champion /2009 GLWC Masters #1 2009 Sport spec #1 /GLWC 2011 #3 Vet Open



​CBD OIL ANYONE ? http://53CBD.COM

Ebay Store Link> http://www.ebaystores.com/unclemartospartsstore 2010 UWP Masters National Champion, Governor's Cup / 2013 GLWC Masters #1/2013 GLWC Ski Slalom #1/2013 Vet Open #22009 & 2010 Vet Open Great lakes Champion /2009 GLWC Masters #1 2009 Sport spec #1 /GLWC 2011 #3 Vet Open Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Old man rookie Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules