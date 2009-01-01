|
X2 prop choice help
X2 701 conversion. I have now a 735cc freestyle ported motor with FP exhaust, lighten flywheel and MSD. I installed a intake scoop grate but with the 9/15 hooker it acts like I am spinning the prop. I have excellent mid range pull and top speed I can't use unless water is perfectly flat. With that much motor should I be using a taller prop like a 10/16. or what else works with a lot of power. It seems like a waste of a good engine.
