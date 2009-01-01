Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 prop choice help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location Iowa Posts 44 X2 prop choice help X2 701 conversion. I have now a 735cc freestyle ported motor with FP exhaust, lighten flywheel and MSD. I installed a intake scoop grate but with the 9/15 hooker it acts like I am spinning the prop. I have excellent mid range pull and top speed I can't use unless water is perfectly flat. With that much motor should I be using a taller prop like a 10/16. or what else works with a lot of power. It seems like a waste of a good engine. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

