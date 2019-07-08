I figure I would like this to go to someone who will ride it more than once a year. When I bought this from the PO years ago I was told tech1 in havasu built this for someone to race sport spec in world finals some years ago but was never raced. I had full intentions of racing it but Ive decided Id rather have an AM freestyle hull. Im keeping the motor and electronics for a new hull.
It would be a perfect sport spec hull or start for a gp build.
94 clean b1 hull w/ title in hand
Jettrim modded/lowered seat
Jettrim mats
Set up for dual cooling
UMI steering
UMI blaster bars
Coffmans pipe WB1
08+ sj impeller (from my best judgment)
R&D ride plate with 1.5 extension
R&D intake grate
Mid shaft
Motor mounts
OEM water box
Gas tank
Etc.. Im sure Im forgetting something.
Located in southern Utah about 1.5hrs from Vegas. Id like to get $2300 for everything together or trade for freestyle hull. Could possibly start pulling parts to drop the price if needed. Drop in your motor and rip! Can also get more photos if wanted.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk