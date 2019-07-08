Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 Yamaha Waveblaster 1 sport spec hull rtr minus engine & electronics #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2012 Location so. utah Posts 62 94 Yamaha Waveblaster 1 sport spec hull rtr minus engine & electronics I figure I would like this to go to someone who will ride it more than once a year. When I bought this from the PO years ago I was told tech1 in havasu built this for someone to race sport spec in world finals some years ago but was never raced. I had full intentions of racing it but Ive decided Id rather have an AM freestyle hull. Im keeping the motor and electronics for a new hull.



It would be a perfect sport spec hull or start for a gp build.



94 clean b1 hull w/ title in hand

Jettrim modded/lowered seat

Jettrim mats

Set up for dual cooling

UMI steering

UMI blaster bars

Coffmans pipe WB1

08+ sj impeller (from my best judgment)

R&D ride plate with 1.5 extension

R&D intake grate

Mid shaft

Motor mounts

OEM water box

Gas tank

Etc.. Im sure Im forgetting something.



Located in southern Utah about 1.5hrs from Vegas. Id like to get $2300 for everything together or trade for freestyle hull. Could possibly start pulling parts to drop the price if needed. Drop in your motor and rip! Can also get more photos if wanted.







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 94 waveblaster,umi, coffmans pipe, 46mm carbs, vforce3,ada head, r&d ride plate and intake grate

86 x2 with 750 swap,mariner ride plate, skat prop, mariner deep scoop, pro taper bars

93 waveblaster, rad dudes scoop ride plate, pro tec intake grate

