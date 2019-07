Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Piston ring question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 54 Posts 39 Piston ring question I'm re-assembling a big pin 750. I took the piston rings off to make it easier to get the jug back on to do the rope down the spark plug trick to help get the flywheel off. Is it a problem that I've forgotten which ring went where? Or should I have been more attentive?



those rings need to be exact... they are different thicknesses and metals for a reason

