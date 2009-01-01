Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx impeller upgrade? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 101 650sx impeller upgrade? Hi All,



So i have an 89 650sx. 91+ intake with the 38mm CDK2, Mariner head @175-180psi in each hole, a stock pipe that has been lengthened 4in in the middle for a bigger expansion chamber, stock cooling line routing. Thing runs good, but i feel as though an impeller upgrade over the stock one could be useful. What do you all think? And which one to go with if you think its worthwhile. Not looking for top speed, looking for more out of the hole n punch to mess around easier. #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,303 Re: 650sx impeller upgrade? skat-trak 8/16 standard #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 46 Posts 10,458 Re: 650sx impeller upgrade? I have two large hub Skat Trak impellers in 15.5 and 16 pitches. One is brand new the other is out of my personal ski bet you can't tell which one is "used".

