 650sx impeller upgrade?
  Today, 03:53 PM
    nd4spdbh
    nd4spdbh is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    101

    650sx impeller upgrade?

    Hi All,

    So i have an 89 650sx. 91+ intake with the 38mm CDK2, Mariner head @175-180psi in each hole, a stock pipe that has been lengthened 4in in the middle for a bigger expansion chamber, stock cooling line routing. Thing runs good, but i feel as though an impeller upgrade over the stock one could be useful. What do you all think? And which one to go with if you think its worthwhile. Not looking for top speed, looking for more out of the hole n punch to mess around easier.
  Today, 03:59 PM
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,303

    Re: 650sx impeller upgrade?

    skat-trak 8/16 standard
  Today, 04:53 PM
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    46
    Posts
    10,458

    Re: 650sx impeller upgrade?

    I have two large hub Skat Trak impellers in 15.5 and 16 pitches. One is brand new the other is out of my personal ski bet you can’t tell which one is “used”.
