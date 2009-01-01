|
|
-
650sx impeller upgrade?
Hi All,
So i have an 89 650sx. 91+ intake with the 38mm CDK2, Mariner head @175-180psi in each hole, a stock pipe that has been lengthened 4in in the middle for a bigger expansion chamber, stock cooling line routing. Thing runs good, but i feel as though an impeller upgrade over the stock one could be useful. What do you all think? And which one to go with if you think its worthwhile. Not looking for top speed, looking for more out of the hole n punch to mess around easier.
-
Top Dog
Re: 650sx impeller upgrade?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 650sx impeller upgrade?
I have two large hub Skat Trak impellers in 15.5 and 16 pitches. One is brand new the other is out of my personal ski bet you can’t tell which one is “used”.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules