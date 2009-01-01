Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 3500 rpm and 20 mph #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2011 Location Michigan Posts 13 3500 rpm and 20 mph Quick post to share my recent experience with my Honda and say thank you to all of those who have contributed to this forum.



I have a 2006 F12x which I bought used in 2011 and proceeded to own for 8 trouble free years (and counting). I got it out of winter storage late this year, and gave it the annual spring maintenance. I went to the boat ramp and launched it next to a Sea Doo which was having troubles starting. I felt a bit bad that I started right up and idled my way out of the marina and into open water. That is when I found that it would not rev beyond 3500 rpm / 20 mph at full throttle; although, no codes or warnings were flashing. Now I really felt bad idling back into the marina and saw the Sea Doo fire up and ride out.



I was hoping for a simple fix. The plugs were new, as was the oil showing no signs of water. After pulling off the tube to the turbo inlet, I was happy to find that I could not move the turbo impeller with my finger. I was even happier when a quick turn with a socket freed it. After reassembling and relaunching, it ran great all week long.



Ive been reading this site regularly, and because of the advice and information here, I had an idea of what to look for and have been able to perform all routine maintenance on the Honda myself. Based on this experience, I will be adding a few steps to my regular end of year maintenance to spray the inside of the turbo, and check that it spins freely in the spring before the first launch. Perhaps the very wet spring weve had as well as the extra month it has been sitting led to this.



If this happens, remember, its a left-hand thread, so tighten the nut counter-clockwise to free the impeller, and an 11/32 socket fits well. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules