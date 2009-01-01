Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1989 650sx dual carb/intake to single carb/intake throttle cable question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location Irish Hills, MI Posts 22 1989 650sx dual carb/intake to single carb/intake throttle cable question I am looking to dump my dual carb/intake and buying a new or used single SBN 44 carb and intake. I was told there are some single intakes with that the throttle cable attachment casted in. Then i saw a part that I think bolts to a motor mount bolt. One, do they make a single carb intake that has this casted in? Or do I just get this adapter?



Struggling.... Attached Images thottle cable.jpg (76.6 KB, 7 views)

thottle cable.jpg (76.6 KB, 7 views) Bracket.PNG (91.3 KB, 4 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location Irish Hills, MI Posts 22 Re: 1989 650sx dual carb/intake to single carb/intake throttle cable question Originally Posted by footinjeff Originally Posted by I am looking to dump my dual carb/intake and buying a new or used single SBN 44 carb and intake. I was told there are some single intakes with that the throttle cable attachment casted in. Then i saw a part that I think bolts to a motor mount bolt. One, do they make a single carb intake that has this casted in? Or do I just get this adapter?



Struggling....

I found this one as well. Attached Images Carb Bracket.PNG (252.5 KB, 6 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules