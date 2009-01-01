 1989 650sx dual carb/intake to single carb/intake throttle cable question
    footinjeff
    1989 650sx dual carb/intake to single carb/intake throttle cable question

    I am looking to dump my dual carb/intake and buying a new or used single SBN 44 carb and intake. I was told there are some single intakes with that the throttle cable attachment casted in. Then i saw a part that I think bolts to a motor mount bolt. One, do they make a single carb intake that has this casted in? Or do I just get this adapter?

    Struggling....
    footinjeff
    Re: 1989 650sx dual carb/intake to single carb/intake throttle cable question

    I found this one as well.
