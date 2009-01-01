|
Registration Sticker Placement (stand up)
I believe Texas law wants the registration numbers / letters on the hull of the boat (near the front). Has anyone placed their registration numbers on the side tray of a stand up jet ski? Any issues from the wardens?
Asking as the stand ups have that long panel that would be perfect for the strand of numbers / letters.
