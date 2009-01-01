Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Registration Sticker Placement (stand up) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 106 Registration Sticker Placement (stand up) I believe Texas law wants the registration numbers / letters on the hull of the boat (near the front). Has anyone placed their registration numbers on the side tray of a stand up jet ski? Any issues from the wardens?



