Looking for some advice.
Started out as what seemed like a battery issue I had to put a full charged battery in to get it to start up last weekend I rode for about 500 feet and it went dead no power. I baught a new battery hopping was the prob but same no power. Checked all the cables fuses extra just put new cables a year ago because of corroded ground cable. Basically I'm looking for advice wher to start probing with multi meter. Thanks in advance for any help or advice.
Ps running spec2 with micro touch ect.
Sent from my SM-G955W using Tapatalk