|
|
-
Hello Another New Boy Here
Hello all
I am new to the world of Jet Skis but have several boats of various sorts. Mainly speed/motor boats.
I Have have just bought a Seadoo gtx 4 Tec and have my first I am sure stupid question. So here goes
Sitting on the Ski the steering seems a little stiff to me. I can move it fine but it sticks in the position you left it in if you let go of the handle bars. The Ski is off the water on the trailer.
Is this correct or should it have totally sloppy and free movement in the steering.
Thanks
Dennis
-
Top Dog
Re: Hello Another New Boy Here
We changed the steering cable on my 05 gtx I bet a dragging cable
-
Re: Hello Another New Boy Here
So should the steering be totally free. I was informed that it had recently had new cables
Originally Posted by Benflynn
We changed the steering cable on my 05 gtx I bet a dragging cable
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules