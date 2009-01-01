Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Hello Another New Boy Here #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Suffolk UK Posts 2 Hello Another New Boy Here Hello all



I am new to the world of Jet Skis but have several boats of various sorts. Mainly speed/motor boats.



I Have have just bought a Seadoo gtx 4 Tec and have my first I am sure stupid question. So here goes



Sitting on the Ski the steering seems a little stiff to me. I can move it fine but it sticks in the position you left it in if you let go of the handle bars. The Ski is off the water on the trailer.



Is this correct or should it have totally sloppy and free movement in the steering.



Thanks



We changed the steering cable on my 05 gtx I bet a dragging cable

