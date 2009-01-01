 Hello Another New Boy Here
pxctoday

  Today, 12:24 PM #1
    Bigplumbs1
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Suffolk UK
    Posts
    2

    Hello Another New Boy Here

    Hello all

    I am new to the world of Jet Skis but have several boats of various sorts. Mainly speed/motor boats.

    I Have have just bought a Seadoo gtx 4 Tec and have my first I am sure stupid question. So here goes

    Sitting on the Ski the steering seems a little stiff to me. I can move it fine but it sticks in the position you left it in if you let go of the handle bars. The Ski is off the water on the trailer.

    Is this correct or should it have totally sloppy and free movement in the steering.

    Thanks

    Dennis
  Today, 12:31 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,823

    Re: Hello Another New Boy Here

    We changed the steering cable on my 05 gtx I bet a dragging cable
  Today, 12:54 PM #3
    Bigplumbs1
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Suffolk UK
    Posts
    2

    Re: Hello Another New Boy Here

    Quote Originally Posted by Benflynn View Post
    We changed the steering cable on my 05 gtx I bet a dragging cable
    So should the steering be totally free. I was informed that it had recently had new cables
