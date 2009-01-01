Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New to me '92 750 SX. Some cooling and electrical issues I'd like to address. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 1 New to me '92 750 SX. Some cooling and electrical issues I'd like to address. Hi all,



I just discovered this forum after realizing that X-H20 isn't really geared towards Stand-Ups of the Kawasaki Variety (I had very little, if any, help there). No worries though, I still frequent the site.



Anyway, a week ago I picked up what I believe to be a pretty sweet 1992 750SX. It seemed mostly stock, but the PO did inform me that they did the oil tank delete, re-turfed the tray, and added a lanyard kill switch to the stock switch. Here are the photos from when I picked it up and brought it home:

When I did purchase the ski, the PO (who had owned it for 7 years and seemingly took good care of it) fired it right up with some choke (I made sure that the engine was cold before I even showed up to view it, and let the PO's know I would walk away if it was warm when I got there). So this seems good. When I got home, I checked compression, and I have 140 psi at the front and 150 psi at the rear.



The first issue I noticed was that the single carb did not have an air filter or spark arrestor on it. They mentioned that they never ran one. It does, however, look as though there is some sort of adapter plate on there? First, is it common to run these without a filter or arrestor? Seems quite odd to me. Does anyone have any idea if this is an adapter plate of some sort? Does anyone have any idea what kind of filter or arrestor I should buy for it? I'd really prefer to run one. Also, does anyone notice anything else out of place?

Issue number two is, sadly, the cooling system/pisser. I was hesitant to put it on a hose before I took it to the river, because I have read that it's really not good to run the ski on the hose? Is this myth, or is there some truth to it (PS, I am aware that the ski needs to be running before the hose is turned on). The owners manual says it's fine, the internet seems to sway back and forth.



So anyway, I take the ski to the river, and it performs well, but the pisser doesn't seem to be working properly. For instance, there was never a steady stream of water coming out of it. Every once in a while it would pulse out very briefly. I rode it for about 5 minutes, brought it back and let it sit for 5 minutes, then rode it again for five. I rode for a total of 15 minutes checking the engine temp between each ride. Every time, I could place my hand on the pipe for about a second (maybe 1.5) before I pulled it off, so it wasn't exactly burning me on contact. Nor was the water on my fingers sizzling.



Regardless, I load the ski back up because I'm nervous, and I come home to do a little more research. I find out that a lot of people will bypass the an electrical box to get flow to the pisser, and after a open the hood, I figure out that this has been done. See the photo below. Circled in red is the hose that runs directly to the pisser. That is the only hose going to it. I put some water in my mouth and disconnected the hose, then blew it through and it didn't seem to have any obstructions.



So why wouldn't it be working?



Also note, that in green is what I believe to be an electrical box. Note the gold hose attachment. There's nothing attached to that one, and then there IS a hose attached to the bottom side of that small box, but it seems that it was pulled off of something. I am truly so confused as to why I'm not getting a steady stream of water coming out of the pisser. Can anyone help? Thanks so much in advance.



