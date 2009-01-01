Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2011 SXR 800 reduced water and hotter temps coming out of pisser (bypass) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Waterford, CT USA Age 37 Posts 9 2011 SXR 800 reduced water and hotter temps coming out of pisser (bypass) I have noticed within the last year that the water coming from the bypass on left front of ski is coming out with reduced pressure and much hotter temp. It was at a dealer for a carb rebuild about 2 years ago and I told them this. They said this was normal, and the water will be very hot coming out of there. Its just seems odd to me that it used to come out much stronger and cooler. From what I've read on this forum it could be clogged water passages under the head or exhaust manifold? I have already flushed out the cooling system with the garden hose on all cooling hoses as was specified to do in service manual. The ski is salt water ridden, but always flushed after every ride with fresh water and salt-away. Any help would be appreciated. Recently after about 20 min of riding it will bog down when I hit the throttle and then sometimes come alive like a carb issue. I'm wondering if this is due to overheating. 2 years ago was the first time I needed to rebuild the carbs and its a 2011 so I don't think its the carbs again. Thanks for any help! #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,401 Re: 2011 SXR 800 reduced water and hotter temps coming out of pisser (bypass) This is a case of breaking down the motor and inspecting it for corrosion.. it is normal. but you want flow. check the hoses for pliability and clean... wouldn't hurt to get a fresh new head if you can find one. if not, dremel tool the ports with sandpaper bits if you want. but be careful not to tweak out the holes too much. and of course make sure all loose corrosion is gone. sounds like a fun project. and if you do all that you now have a can of worms to inspect. ie, jugs. crank bearings piston rings, stator.... fun! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

